Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Analysis By Industry Share, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

The increasing technological development, a wide variety of diagnostic applications for nucleic acid testing, and expanded biotechnology and medical research.

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to reach USD 4,180.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The most fundamental step in sequencing technology is nucleic acid isolation and purification. Increasing the use of next-generation sequencing procedures, as well as the plummeting genomic sequencing cost, is driving the growth of the market.

The persistence of automated nucleic acid isolation and purification systems development for high sample processing has simplified RNA and DNA isolation significantly, thereby creating lucrative market growth channels. Such systems will minimize labor and time costs, improve worker health, laboratory performance, reproducibility, and results in quality.

Biopharmaceutical products have become increasingly popular with acid products based on nucleic acids, such as small interfering RNAs, DNA vaccines, and antisense oligonucleotides (AS ONs). These products are used as effective instruments for medical professionals to treat genetic, cancer, and contagious diseases through clinical approaches. This has increased the use in the industry of techniques of DNA or RNA insulation.

Key Highlights From The Report

By product, instruments are likely to grow at a faster rate of 7.8% in the forecast period. The significance of nucleic acid isolation and purification varies from research activities to applications comprising food development. Nucleic acid isolation and purification permits the diagnosis of patients suffering from genetic mutations.

By the method, the magnetic-bead method is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027 in nucleic acid isolation and purification market. In contrast with other approaches, this method has become extremely popular with researchers because it utilizes high capabilities in the development of paramagnetic particles for isolating nucleic acids that provide a higher yield and purity.

Key participants include QIAGEN, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market?

What is the anticipated market valuation of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

