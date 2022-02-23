NGS Sample Preparation Market Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis
The increased advancements in NGS platforms, reduced price of sequencing, and improving the NGS-based diagnostic test reimbursement scenario.
The increased advancements in NGS platforms, reduced price of sequencing, and improving the NGS-based diagnostic test reimbursement scenario are driving the demand for the market.
NGS Sample Preparation Market Size – USD 3.11 Billion in 2019, NGS Sample Preparation Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, NGS Sample Preparation Market Trends – High demand in the consumer genomics sector.
The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market is projected to reach USD 6.63 billion in 2027. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to other genetic technologies, such as microarray and sanger-seq, are among the main driving forces in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications.
New England Biolabs technology that uses magnetic beads to mount the prototype will greatly enhance the procedures for sample preparation for the next generation. Recent advances in technology, for example, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), for automation of genome libraries, often allow for next-generation sequencing at an affordable cost in a single day. The progress is expected to increase the number of next-generation users in the forecast period.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For next-generation series, Oncology is calculated as the product with the largest income share on the market
Genetic testing of the GNS will boost the health outcome dramatically, and the mortality rate so that acceptance of this segment is driven.
Due to its numerous benefits across the entire genome market, the targeted sequencing sector dominated revenue shares in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing power.
The segment would increase at a lucrative rate of growth due to substantial price reductions in the sequence of the whole genome.
Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global NGS Sample Preparation Market on the basis of Workflow, Application, End-User, and region:
Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
NGS Library Preparation Kits
Semi-automated Library Preparation
Automated Library Preparation
Clonal Amplification
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Clinical Investigation
Reproductive Health
HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development
Agrigenomics & Forensics
Consumer Genomics
End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Academic Research
Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global NGS Sample Preparation Market:
The global NGS Sample Preparation market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the NGS Sample Preparation business sphere.
The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.
It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.
The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.
It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.
The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.
