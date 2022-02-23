Governmental Carbon Emission Policies Contribute To The Carbon Footprint Management Market Growth

Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The introduction of various carbon emission policies by governments in carbon footprint management is expected to propel the carbon footprint management market growth during forecast period. Governments across the world have taken various initiatives to reduce carbon footprint and pollution. For instance, in May 2021, the German government set new targets to reduce its carbon footprint. Under the new targets, Germany will aim for a 65%, 88%, and nearly 0% net carbon emission by 2030, 2040, and 2045 respectively. As a result, organizations have been instructed by governments to follow the norms and regulations. The adherence requirements for reducing carbon footprint would result in a growth in the demand for carbon footprint management systems as it assists organizations in identifying avenues for reducing their carbon footprint.

Read more on the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-footprint-management-global-market-report

The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to grow from $8.63 billion in 2021 to $9.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The global carbon footprint management market share is expected to reach $12.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Carbon footprint management market trends include the rising focus on enterprise sustainability among organizations is gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the carbon emission management sector are focused on launching new products to meet the rising market demand for regulating their carbon emission. For instance, in June 2021, a France-based information technology services and consulting company, Capgemini, launched “Sustainable IT”, an offering designed to assist IT companies in reducing their carbon footprint. The new offering is meant to support clients on their sustainability journey through its technical expertise, customized approach, and strong partner ecosystem using Capgemini’s global sustainability offering framework.

Major players covered in the global carbon footprint management industry are Accuvio, Carbon EMS, Enviance, EnergyCAP LLC, ENGIE Impact, Envirosoft Corporation, Intelex Technologies Inc., IsoMetrix Software, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy Inc., SAP SE, Johnson Controls, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric S.E., Natural Capital Partners, VelocityEHS and Carbon Trust.

TBRC’s global carbon footprint management market report is segmented by component into solution, services, by deployment into on-premises, cloud, by vertical into manufacturing, IT and telecom, residential and commercial buildings, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, others.

Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Vertical (Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Residential And Commercial Buildings, Transportation And Logistics, Energy And Utilities) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a carbon footprint management market overview, carbon footprint management market forecast, carbon footprint management market size and carbon footprint management market growth for the whole market, carbon footprint management market segments, carbon footprint management market geographies, carbon footprint management market trends, carbon footprint management market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5349&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Oxy-Fuel Combustion), By Service (Capture, Transportation, Utilization, Storage), By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Iron & Steel, Chemical & Petrochemical, Cement), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-capture-utilization-and-storage-global-market-report

Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence Global Market Report 2022 - By Service Type (Environment Management Services, Environment Compliance Services, Environment Due Diligence Services), By End-Users (Mining, Manufacturing And Process Industries, Energy And Utilities, Government And Regulators, Infrastructure And Development), By Applications can be divided into (Government, Utilities) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environment-management-compliance-and-due-diligence-global-market-report

Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Site Remediation Consulting Services, Other Environmental Consulting Services, Water And Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence), By End Users (Mining, Manufacturing & Process Industries, Energy & Utilities, Government & Regulators, Infrastructure & Development, Others), By Service Provider (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-consulting-services-global-market-report

Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/