Global Traffic Signals Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Traffic Signals Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global traffic signals market size is expected to grow from $23.60 billion in 2021 to $25.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The traffic signal market is expected to reach $37.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%. Installing new traffic signals for increasing traffic speed and reducing accidents is contributing to the traffic signals market growth.

Want to learn more on the traffic signals market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2781&type=smp

The traffic signals market consists of sales of traffic signals and related services. They are used in safeguarding pedestrians and automobiles at busy intersections and prevents excessive traffic delays. Traffic signals, also known as traffic lights are signaling devices located at intersections between roads, pedestrian crossings and other locations to ensure safety in the orderly flow of traffic.

Global Traffic Signals Market Trends

Artificial intelligence is seen as an emerging traffic signals market trend. Traffic signals with artificial intelligence can reduce traffic congestion. Artificial intelligence refers to human intelligence simulation in machines which are programmed and capable of performing tasks that normally requires human intelligence such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision making and language translation.

Global Traffic Signals Market Segments

The global traffic signal market is segmented:

By Type of Power: Electric Power, Solar Energy

By Product Type: Portable, Stationary

By End-Use: Railway, Airport, Urban Traffic, Others

By Geography: The global traffic signals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global traffic signals market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/traffic-signals-global-market-report

Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides traffic signals global market overviews, traffic signals global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global traffic signals market, traffic signals global market share, traffic signals global market segments and geographies, traffic signals global market trends, traffic signals global market players, traffic signals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The traffic signals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SWARCO AG, Envoys, Aldridge Traffic Systems, Federal Signal, DG Controls, Econolite Group, Horizon Signal Technologies, Arcus Light, General Electric, Alphatronics, Trafitronics, Leotek, Sinowatcher Technology, Peek Traffic, Pfannenberg, WERMA, Dialight, Fama Traffic, Traffic Technologies, Anbang Electric, Jingan, Vltronics, North America Traffic, Voxson, Traffic Safety Corp., Yaham, Messagemaker, Hunan Xiangxu Traffic & Lighting Co. Ltd., D.G. Controls and E2S.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vehicle-to-vehicle-communication--global-market-report

Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/driver-monitoring-systems-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-v2x--global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

