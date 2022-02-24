Theo Koot's Poetry Collection Explores Grief of Losing Unborn Child
"Lost Streams" processes loss, offers comfort to readers with similar experiencesNETHERLANDS, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Theo Koot is an avid poet and draws from his background working in the Dutch healthcare system as a nurse as well as from his family life to write poems tackling the difficult issues people face in their lives. Throughout his years he has experienced life's various highs and lows, he has also seen people go through these as well. His bundle of poems, "Lost Streams," conveys these moments and focuses on the grief of losing an unborn child.
Grief and trauma will leave life-long scars in the psyche and the healing process can take many years. But people do not have to go through it alone. With his work, Koot shares his family's experiences to help his readers, giving them comfort by showing them others have been through similar circumstances. At the same time, it is his way of remembering.
These poems mourn their daughter who passed away before she was born. They also show that even after loss, life must still go on, so one must live and continue while at the same time honoring the memory of those who have left. Koot’s rhymes and verses acknowledge the difficulty of this process and the realities faced by those who have gone through such indescribable and immeasurable grief. No words can salve the pain, but acknowledging it is a form of consolation.
This book or bundle, "Lost Streams" or "Verloren Sromen" in Dutch, accompanies Koot's other bundles. He was inspired to pen this after a bundle of poems for their grandchildren, which had a cover picture featuring their three children. This led him to think of their unborn daughter, leading him to write this bundle that remembers her and revisits their experiences.
"I hope this bundle of poems (book of poems) will comfort the people who had the same experience like us. At the same time it's a statue so she will never be forgotten. Maybe people will now have a place to remember, without having a real place." Koot says.
About the Author
Theo Koot was born in 1952. He married in 1975 and has three children and five grandchildren. In 1972, Koot began working as a nurse with developmentally challenged children. After doing other jobs he returned to working in a hospital and stayed there for 33 years until he retired. During that time he wrote poems and in the Netherlands he has published eight bundles or books of poetry.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-856-0978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn