Hyper-Converged Systems Market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 27.1% to reach US$ 66.8 Bn by 2030
Hyper-Converged Systems Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in hyper-converged systems have opened up a wide range of opportunities for businesses and corporate entities who require huge storage capacity, networking, and computing infrastructures for their business needs. Making use of hyper-converged systems help enterprises achieve consolidating their data centers, set up virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and testing and development of applications, among others.
The preference for hyper-converged systems among various organizations has substantially increased, attributed to their integrated feature of backup and disaster recovery in the software, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the hyper-converged systems market over the next decade.
The global hyper-converged systems market will exhibit a very high CAGR over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030, to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 67 Bn by the year 2030.
Key Takeaways of Hyper-Converged Systems Market Study
The hyper-converged systems market in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global market by the end of the forecast period.
Eliminating the need for separate servers and network storage and continued rise in the adoption of software-defined HCI platforms are significant factors that are driving the growth of the hyper-converged systems market
Installation of hyper-converged systems for the purpose of backup and disaster recovery is expected to gain significant traction.
South Asia & Pacific is expected to remain the key region in the global hyper-converged systems market, owing to increase in the adoption of hyper-converged systems within small and mid-sized enterprises.
“Hyper-converged systems enable users to combine on-premise infrastructure with the capabilities of the cloud to deliver high flexibility and operational efficiency within an enterprise work environment. This results in increasing demand for hyper-converged systems, which is anticipated to be a significant factor driving the growth of the market”.
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis
The rapid spread of COVID-19 has disrupted the world’s economy. IT service companies have also witnessed a significant slowdown in growth during this financial year. However, the demand for hyper-converged systems is on the rise, as organizations are adopting remote working and work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations have started investing more in converged and hyper-converged systems, as these systems allow employees to work remotely with the inbuilt virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) feature.
In terms of value, the hyper-converged systems market in South Asia & Pacific is estimated to record the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing lockdown periods due to the pandemic in APAC countries are estimated to motivate IT companies to procure hyper-converged systems during the forecast period.
Key Segments of Hyper-Converged Systems Industry Survey
Hyper-Converged Systems Market by Component:
Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Appliances
Server Virtualization Software
Services
Hyper-Converged Systems Market by Enterprise Size:
Hyper-Converged Systems for Large Enterprises
Hyper-Converged Systems for SMEs
Hyper-Converged Systems Market by Application:
Virtualization and VDI
Data Center Consolidation
Remote Offices / Branch Offices (ROBO)
Backup and DR
Hyper-Converged Systems Market by Industry:
BFSI
Government
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
More Valuable Insights on Hyper-Converged Systems Market
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global hyper-converged systems market, providing historical data of 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for the years 2022-2030. To understand the various opportunities present in the hyper-converged systems market, the market study has been segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, application, and industry, across six major regions.
