Food Robotics Market to Exhibit Striking 10.4% CAGR till 2030 | ABB Group, Kuka AG, Universal Robotics A/S

Food Robotics Markets

Increase in demand for packaged foods drive the growth of the food robotics market globally.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Food Robotics Market by Type, Payload, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,”

The food robotics market was valued at $2,047.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $5,787.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent regions for food robotics worldwide.

Technological advancement across various industries widens the application horizon of robotics. Robotics is applicable in sectors such as automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food. Over the past few years, robotics has gained traction in the food & beverage industry, attributed to the advantages offered by these robots such as high speed of productivity, better cleanliness & hygiene, more flexibility, and others.

Increase in the food safety regulations is anticipated to drive the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, it is expected that manual labor can be completely replaced with industrial robots. These robots are advantageous as they can perform multiple tasks at the same time, leading to improved productivity. The changes in lifestyle of people have resulted in surge in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.

Articulated segment is expected to maintain dominance in the global food robotics market during the forecast period. However, SCARA is anticipated to gain traction in the near future, owing to increase in demand for automation in the food & beverage industry.

Medium payload food robotics accounted for maximum share in the food robotics market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. These robots offer high flexibility and better process control to cater to the changing manufacturing needs in this industry.

The palletizing application segment is projected to remain dominant in the global food robotics market during the analysis period. In 2020, palletizing and processing application segments collectively accounted for approximately half share in the global food robotics market. The processing application segment is anticipated to register at the highest CAGR, owing to surge in demand in meat processing industry.

Rise in demand for food robotics services in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected in the near future, owing to the increase in industrialization and innovation in the automation adopted by the manufacturers in this region. Reduced operating costs and labor cost is anticipated to boost the demand for robotics in food & beverage industry.

The market is segmented based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the food Robotics industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2031.

Key Findings of the Study

By type, the Food Robotics market size of articulated segment remained the dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to maintain the market share in the coming years.

Articulated segment account for nearly 42% by revenue, followed by SCARA and Cartesian.

By payload, high category is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By application, palletizing category is the leading category in the market however; processing segment is anticipated to grow with thehighest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific led in terms of the global food robotics market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, and Universal Robotics A/S.

