Air Treatment Market In-Depth Analysis By Key Players, Overview, Consumption, Type and Applications Forecast to 2028

Air Treatment Market Size – USD 20.64 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global air treatment market size is expected to reach USD 39.06 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for air treatment processes across various industrial verticals such as automotive, manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and pulp & paper. These industries are increasingly investing in air treatment products to efficiently treat air contaminants at emission sources in order to meet increasingly stringent air quality standards. Activated carbon materials are increasingly being utilized for industrial air treatment applications in order to capture toxic air pollutants, which primarily include Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), from landfill sites, petrochemical plants, and chemical processing and manufacturing facilities.

Manufacturers of air treatment products are increasingly investing in production of technologically advanced air treatment products in order to improve indoor air quality. Emergence of air purifiers that can automatically clean the air in a whole room with high efficiency, capturing 99.95% of harmful pollutants as small as 0.1 microns and can sense and display particulate matter such as PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, and NO2 in real-time, is expected to drive demand for air treatment products going ahead.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Honeywell, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Mann+Hummel, Camfil, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, 3M, Atlas Copco, and Cummins.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Compressed air segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising demand for dry and clean compressed air in order to extend lifespan of air compressor systems is driving increasing utilization of air treatment equipment, products, and solutions.

Dust collectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Automotive, manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and pulp & paper industries are increasingly utilizing dust collectors to capture substantial amounts of airborne dust particles and minimize cost and maximize system effectiveness.

HEPA filters segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the air treatment market in 2020. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality is driving demand for air purifiers with HEPA technology filters in healthcare sectors and residential and commercial buildings.

Industrial segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in the global air treatment market in 2020. Health risks posed by fiberglass and metal dust, chemical byproducts such as oil mist, and poisonous or toxic fumes and gasses is driving demand for air treatment processes across various industries.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global air treatment market in 2020. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are factors expected to drive growth of the global air treatment market in countries in the region in order to minimize air pollution levels.

Global Air Treatment Market : Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2018 to 2028.

This survey provides answers to the following important questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Air Treatment Market ? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2018 to 2028 ?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Air Treatment Market industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What are the market trends for Air Treatment Market that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of Air Treatment Market industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028 ?

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Compressed Air

Exhaust Air

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mist Eliminators

Dust Collectors

Fire and Emergency Exhaust Systems

Smoke Collectors

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Activated Carbon

HEPA Filters

Electrostatic Precipitators

Ionic Filters

UV Filters

Conventional Filters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Air Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Air Treatment Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Air Treatment Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Air Treatment Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Air Treatment Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) Chapter 9. Air Treatment Market Regional Outlook

