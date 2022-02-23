You’re invited to FWC’s annual TrophyCatch Hall of Fame ceremony

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is inviting anyone interested in fishing and conservation to the TrophyCatch program’s annual Hall of Fame ceremony. The event recognizes 25 anglers who caught and released 29 largemouth bass weighing 13 pounds and greater during Season 9, which ended on Sept. 30, 2021.

The ceremony will take place at Bass Pro Shops Gainesville, 2650 Bass Pro Shops Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32608 on Saturday, Feb. 26. The awards ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and there will be activities for the whole family beginning at noon. Watch live demonstrations, learn fishing tips and tricks from the pros, and check out the latest and greatest products from Lowrance and other partners.

“The participation and partnerships that TrophyCatch has fostered over the years have been so important to anglers, positive for freshwater conservation and created excitement within Florida’s bass fishing community,” said FWC Commissioner Gary Lester. “This is truly a program where we all win – even the bass!”

TrophyCatch is a citizen science conservation program for anglers who catch, document and release largemouth bass 8 pounds and heavier throughout Florida. The primary goal of the program is to collect data about trophy bass to help the FWC better enhance, conserve and promote trophy bass fishing and freshwater resources.

A key feature of TrophyCatch is prizing from industry partners to incentivize participation. This event’s host, Bass Pro Shops, has been an avid TrophyCatch conservation partner since the program’s inception in 2012. Bass Pro Shops gift cards are a staple of TrophyCatch prizing, with many participants using their cards to purchase additional fishing equipment to pursue more trophy bass. Data from catch submissions are used to guide fisheries and resource enhancement decisions, improving the conservation and management of Bass Pro Shops’ namesake in Florida. The company also supports other conservation efforts and research in Florida and elsewhere.

TrophyCatch prizing is based on size, with bigger catches netting bigger rewards. Anglers who caught Hall of Fame bass weighing 13 pounds or greater will be rewarded at the ceremony with a replica mount of their bass from Gray Taxidermy, a customized plaque from American Registry and a $100 Bass Pro Shops gift card among other prizes.

Visit TrophyCatch.com for more information and stay tuned for updates about Season 10!