Human Capital Management Market 2018 by Manufacturer, Regions, Type, Application And Competitive Analysis Report To 2028

Human Capital Management Market Size – USD 18.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size reached USD 18.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing integration of Robot Process Automation (RPA) with HR solutions will boost market growth. Currently, demand for cloud-based business models and talent mobility for workforce planning has increased at a rapid pace.

Many businesses in various industries, including BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications & Information Technology (IT), media & entertainment, and others are rapidly adopting cloud-based HCM solutions. Such solutions ensure secure access to various administrative functions through an innovative HR employee access portal. It further enables employees to access data remotely using smartphones and computers. These are some major factors driving growth of the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market revenue.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT). Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Microsoft Corporation, Workday, Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SumTotal Systems, Inc., and Kronos Incorporated

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Service segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising need for implementation and maintenance services as a result of increasing deployment of HCM solutions.

Cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as organizations are shifting rapidly towards cloud-based deployment models to manage large data efficiently and remotely.

North America is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate in the Human Capital Management (HCM) market over the forecast period among other regional markets due to robust presence of international and domestic HCM solution providers such as Microsoft Corporation, Workday, Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others.

Global Human Capital Management Market : Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2018 to 2027.

This survey provides answers to the following important questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Human Capital Management Market ? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2018 to 2028 ?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Human Capital Management Market industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What are the market trends for Human Capital Management Market that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of Human Capital Management Market industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028 ?

Emergen Research has segmented global Human Capital Management (HCM) on the basis of offering, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Payroll Management

Workforce Management

Talent Management

Applicant Tracking System

Core HR

HR Analytics

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

