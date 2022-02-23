Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market: Future Opportunities, Key Manufacturer, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size – USD 2,343.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global unmanned ground vehicle market is projected to be worth USD 3,951.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The unmanned ground vehicle market is observing high demand owing to its surging demand in commercial applications. Unmanned ground vehicles are deployed in several civilian applications comprising firefighting, crowd control, urban search & rescue, nuclear plant operations, and agricultural spraying & harvesting.

The worldwide population is witnessing a rise of about 240,000 individuals per day and is anticipated to reach nearly 9.6 billion by the year 2050. Therefore, sufficient crop production is required to cater to the increasing food demand by the rising population. Unmanned ground vehicles play a vital role in efficiently carrying out agricultural operations and hence increased harvest. For instance, a fertilization-dispersion task may be carried out autonomously by a fueled autonomous tractor, an unmanned ground vehicle, and a similar concept can be applied to plating, as well.

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market : Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2018 to 2027.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Autonomous Solutions, ICOR Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cobham PLC, RE2 Inc., QinetiQ, BAE Systems, and Nexter System

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Small unmanned ground vehicles in the military sector aid in making combat zone safer for humans. These robotic systems have a robust ability to carry out various intense tasks, such as public safety, firefighting, and logistics operations associated with medications to patients in far-flung areas.

Increased R&D activities in the industry drive market growth. For instance, the Minitaur by Ghost Robotics is a medium-sized, lightweight, dynamic, and fast direct-drive-legged platform intended for the development of unmanned ground vehicles for commercial applications, and advanced locomotion & gait research, among others.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. China, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest military unmanned ground vehicle market share attributed to increased investment in military & defense sector.

This survey provides answers to the following important questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market ? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2017 to 2028 ?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What are the market trends for Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2028 to 2027?

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned ground vehicle market on the basis of operation mode, mobility, system, size, application, and region:

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous

Remotely Operated

Tethered

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Hybrid

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Payloads

Navigation System

Controller System

Power System

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market By Operation Mode Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market By Mobility Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market By System Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market By Size Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

