Investors and UHNWI lay eyes on The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit "Let Money Talk"

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

The March edition of the " Let Money Talk" Investment Summit takes place on March 29th, 2022, at the V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton in Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The March edition of The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" is coming to Dubai this March 29th, 2022, bringing together significant global investment funds, family offices, UHNWs, senior government officials, startups, VC capital firms, and well-known public figures to discuss the ways of investing in different sectors.

For more than one year, THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE has stood out and consolidated as the scenario par excellence to discuss, analyze and finance the different investment sectors.

With more than 30 deals close in the past year Dr. Raphael Nagel, the Chairman and the Founder of The Abrahamic Business Circle, told in an interview that the members of The Circle are ready to keep investing and closing deals.

This forthcoming event will be the best opportunity for training, connection, and visibility to broaden anyone's deals horizons.

H.E. Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana, Ambassador of the Republic of the Phillippines to UAE, said that the Summit is a perfect place to promote Economic Diplomacy and, at the same time, brings enormous opportunities to the investors to look into new and innovative options.

Dorette Segscneider, Chief Executive Officer Nemec - TV GmbH, said that the Summit is a unique platform for entrepreneurs and investors to meet.

Hassan Al Rais, CEO at Your Home Dubai, said that the event had given many opportunities to startups and companies looking to grow beyond borders as FDI is one of the pillars of The Abrahamic Business Circle.

Previous participants included DR. TILLMANN LAUK, AHMED BIN SULAYEM, MITCH LOWE, HRH OHENEBA YAW OTCHERE, HRH OHENEBA YAW OTCHERE, ALI SHABDAR, WILLIAM REICHERT, WILLIAM REICHERT, MOSHE SHAPOFF, PROF. ADIL MATIN, GERALD PARKES, DZMITRY BERAZOUSKI, GORDON EINSTEIN, DR. ANDREA CLAUDIO GALLUZZO, E. NISAR KHAN, ADNAN SAWADI, JOY MALKA ROTHENBERG, PATRICK MALEK, and DR.CHRISTOPHER ABRAHAM.

The primary goal of the March edition is to highlight the deal flow among the members of The Abrahamic Business Circle; with investors coming from more than 56 countries, the Summit aims to connect them with the right partner to keep increasing deal flows.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest-growing global networking organizations and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum to stimulate business.

Founded by Dr. Raphael Nagel, the organization comprises high-level individuals who share the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization's initiative will generate tremendous opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges