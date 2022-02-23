Probiotic Drinks Market Size, Share, Demand, Key Players, Growth and Industry Trends 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Probiotic Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global probiotic drinks market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Probiotic drink, or functional drink, consists of specific microorganisms that help in maintaining a healthy balance of stomach bacteria and gut health. It offers several health benefits, such as weight loss, immune function, and digestive health. Probiotic drinks are generally manufactured by adding water, fruits or herbal extracts, and sugar to the probiotic culture of bacteria and yeast and then processing it using bio-fermentation. Regular consumption of probiotic drinks facilitates effective nutrient absorption and helps in treating and preventing gastrointestinal issues (GI), such as constipation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and diarrhea.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting consumer preference towards functional food and beverages, such as ready-to-drink (RTD) and probiotic drinks, and the increasing incidences of gastrointestinal issues (GI) are major factors driving the probiotic drinks market growth. Additionally, the rising health consciousness and surging demand for immunity boosting and probiotic fortified dietary supplements are also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of various product variants, such as the introduction of probiotic drinks with exotic flavors, and the increasing consumer healthcare expenditures are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Probiotic Drinks Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the probiotic drinks market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amul (GCMMF)

Bio-K Plus International Inc.

Chobani LLC

Danone S.A.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Harmless Harvest Inc.

Kevita Inc. (Pepsico Inc.)

Lifeway Foods Inc.

Nestle SA

NextFoods

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global probiotic drinks market on the basis of product, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

Dairy-based

Plant-based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

