Healthcare Business Intelligence Market 2020 | Analysis by Industry Trends, Key Player, Development and Forecast by 2027

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size – USD 5.40 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare business intelligence market is anticipated to reach value of USD 15.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare business intelligence(BI) market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for improved claim management solutions in the healthcare industry. Rising demand for better cost management solutions is likely to drive the global healthcare business intelligence market further in the near future. Moreover, rising adoption of data-driven decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry is also expected to drive the global healthcare BI market during the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market : Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2018 to 2027.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Domo Inc.

Tableau Software

Sisense Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Infor Inc.

SAP SE

com, Inc.,

Oracle Corporation

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to retain the largest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7%. Business intelligence software helps healthcare organizations collect, interpret, and process data into appropriate business information, which is projected to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the cloud-based segment is projected to dominate the market. Cloud-based business intelligence applications offer improved accessibility, enhanced data protection, easy implementation, and simplified data analysis, which is likely to promote growth of the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the online analytical processing (OLAP) & visualization segment is likely to lead the market. The online analytical processing (OLAP) method solves users' issues and offers quick and understandable accessibility to comprehensive data and related metrics for analysis and reporting purposes.

During the forecast period, the financial analysis segment is expected to dominate the market. The financial analysis application offers functionalities such as cost management, sales and profitability management, balance sheet and cash flow management, and claims management.

Due to higher medical costs, coupled with increasing need to optimize memberships and minimize false claims, the healthcare payer segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period. Growing use of healthcare business intelligence tools by healthcare providers to optimize clinical outcomes and decrease expenses is expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Major Highlights of the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Report:

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

The Healthcare Business Intelligence Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market presence across major regions of the world.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare business intelligence market on the basis of component, deployment, function, application, end-use, and region.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Software

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Analytical Performance Management

Query & Reporting

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) & Visualization

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Patient Care Analysis

Operational Analysis

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By Function Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

