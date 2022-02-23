High-Performance Computing Market Research Report By Trends, Product Scope, Key Players and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

High-Performance Computing Market Size – USD 41.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global high-performance computing (HPC) market size reached USD 41.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for high-speed data processing with precision is expected to drive global high-performance computing (HPC) market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Increasing focus on high-performance computing hybrid solutions is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global high-performance computing market going ahead.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global High-Performance Computing Market , largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the High-Performance Computing Market . The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing high-performance computing adoption among various industries is expected to boost rapid revenue growth of this segment.

In terms of revenue, the on-premises segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing government focus on protecting confidential national defense data and information.

In terms of market share, the healthcare segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising implementation of high-performance computing in healthcare applications for data management, simulation, next-generation sequencing, and modeling.

Increasing adoption of High-Performance Computing (HPC) across various industries in countries in North America is driving regional market growth, which is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Major companies in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Dell Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, and Amazon Web Services.

The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the High-Performance Computing Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

Objectives of the Global High-Performance Computing Market Study:

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global High-Performance Computing Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance computing market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region:

High-Performance Computing Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services

High-Performance Computing Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud-based

On-premises

High-Performance Computing Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Gaming

Retail

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation

Others

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market.

The report presents a thorough examination of the High-Performance Computing Market elaborating on its core segments.

The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. High-Performance Computing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. High Performance Computing (HPC) Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. High Performance Computing (HPC) Market By Deployment Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. High Performance Computing (HPC) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Regional Outlook

