Wireless Brain Sensor Market Research Report By Types, Applications, Products, Growth, Insights and Forecast to 2028

Wireless Brain Sensor Market Size – USD 391.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless brain sensor market size reached USD 391.7 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for wireless brain sensors for detecting neurological disorders and increasing elderly population and need for sensors for monitoring among members of this patient pool for range of medical conditions and illnesses are major factors driving market revenue growth.

The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Wireless Brain Sensor Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

Wireless brain sensors are utilized in the healthcare sector owing to high level of reliability. These devices are also being used in care homes or nursing homes for managing patient health and monitoring progress and needs. Adoption of more advanced technologies in the patient care process has been increasing rapidly, owing to increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) among the elderly population. People suffering from AD have difficulties in understanding their health conditions and may face severe memory impairment and lose the ability to carry out day-to-day activities, and this has been resulting in urgent need for devices or systems that can help in daily tasks

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Sleep monitoring device segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, Parkinson’s diseases, and Alzheimer’s diseases. These devices are used as sleep trackers to ensure good sleep hygiene and maintain proper health of patients.

Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) segment is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing number of individuals participating in sport and recreational activities is expected to increase patient volume suffering from various brain injuries owing to higher potential of and exposure to potential injuries and risks.

increasing number of road accidents is a major cause of TBIs. Increasing awareness regarding TBIs and higher number of cases of injuries are some other factors boosting growth of this segment.

North America is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share over the forecast period due to rising demand for wireless brain sensors across various end-use sectors, including hospitals, clinics, research centers, and even at homes in countries in the region.

Major companies in the market include EMOTIV Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., InteraXon Inc. (Muse), Neurosky, Inc., Neuroelectrics Corporation, Evolent Health, Inc., Neuronetrix Solutions, Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric Co., Ltd., Deayea Technology Co., Ltd., and NeuroTherapeutics Pharma, Inc.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global Wireless Brain Sensor Market , largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Wireless Brain Sensor Market . The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

Objectives of the Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market Study:

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Wireless Brain Sensor Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

Emergen Research has segmented global wireless brain sensor on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Wireless Brain Sensor Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors & Accessories

Wireless Brain Sensor Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dementia

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Diseases

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Others

Wireless Brain Sensor Market Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market.

The report presents a thorough examination of the Wireless Brain Sensor Market elaborating on its core segments.

The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Wireless Brain Sensor Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Wireless Brain Sensor Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Wireless Brain Sensor Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Wireless Brain Sensor Market By End-Use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Wireless Brain Sensor Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

