IELTS test at MPI-Bell Centre of English now opens for registration

MACAU, February 22 - IELTS, the International English Language Testing System, is the world's leading international test of English language proficiency, recognized by over 11,000 institutions in more than 140 countries and taken by more than three million people each year (www.ielts.org). It is the international English language standard required for education, immigration and employment in countries and regions where English is the language of communication. The new computer-delivered IELTS test format is consistent with the paper-based test in terms of question types, level of difficulty and scoring criteria, but allows for faster results for candidates.

The Bell Centre of English of Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI-Bell) was the first to offer the IELTS test in Macao. It locates in the centre of Macao and is easily accessible by public transport. IELTS test days at MPI-Bell are: February 25th, March 18th and 25th, April 8th and 22nd , May 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th and 28th, June 17th, 24th and 25th, July 01, 22 and 29.

Interested applicants can register through the website of the British Council (Hong Kong): https://ieltsregistration.britishcouncil.org/test-chooser, and select "Macao Polytechnic Institute - Bell Centre of English" as the examination location. To comply with the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Macao SAR Health Bureau, the candidates must wear masks and have body temperature taken, as well as scan the QR code of the venue for the itinerary record (referred to as the venue code), and present a valid personal health code.

MPI-Bell continuously provides a wide range of high-quality English courses in university-level and vocational and technical education for local schools and community of Macao and the Greater China Region. Its services include, but are not limited to, the provision of courses for general English and English for specific purpose, language testing and teacher training, and the design of professional English teaching materials. Over the years, it has also been adopting truly advanced teaching methods, tailored-made pedagogy and materials, as well as multi-media language learning technology to help the public improve their English, and remaining dedicated to assisting the SAR government in shaping Macao as the base for an international English testing and training Centre by providing more diversified English training courses and language proficiency tests in the near future.

For more information, please ring 85993162 or visit the official website of MPI-Bell: http://bellcentre.ipm.edu.mo.