MGTO rolls out special offers under brand-new theme to attract visitors for longer stay in Macao

MACAU, February 22 - 【DST】MGTO’s latest promotional video

To support and march forward with the Macao Special Administrative Region Government’s work to expand visitor source, under the brand-new theme “My Treat for You, See You in Macao”, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) continues to partner with airline, e-commerce platforms and online travel agencies to present special offers on air tickets, hotels and other trip experiences to Mainland visitors by different stages throughout the year. Through this themed initiative of special offers, MGTO hopes to attract more visitors to Macao for a longer vacation, in turn boosting consumption and reviving the tourism industry and economy.

More special offers to enjoy on longer vacation in Macao

Among the special offers, the air ticket promotions have been available since early this year. Visitors can enjoy the special offers through ticket reservation on the official website of Air Macau, Trip.com, Ly.com, Qunar and Fliggy. In addition, hotel discount coupons will go on board from 0:00 tomorrow (23 February) and be successively distributed to visitors on Trip.com, Meituan, Qunar, Ly.com, Zhixing App and Fliggy. The longer visitors stay in Macao, the more special offers they can enjoy. Visitors are hence encouraged to spend a longer vacation in Macao and explore different districts, in turn fostering community tourism and spending.

Targeting different market segments and themes, in parallel with different festive holidays and events throughout 2022, various partner platforms will also provide a diversity of Macao travel offers, which include not just buy-one-get-one free air tickets and half-price hotel coupons, but also special offers on shopping, dining and admission tickets to tourist attractions, among others.

MGTO is stepping up to promote the special offer initiative “My Treat for You, See You in Macao” to visitors via its official accounts on social networks and collaboration with travel KOLs. Visitors can acquire more information about the latest special offers from MGTO’s website (www.macaotourism.gov.mo) and accounts on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin, as well as the partner platforms. Please also stay tuned for subsequent posts of the strategies to obtain special offers.

Release of latest promotional video today (22 February)

MGTO launched the latest promotional video today (22 February). Revolving around the concept of experiencing Macao for infinite fun, MGTO will showcase the glamour of Macao as a travel destination to visitors and invite them to “experience Macao” and enjoy the myriad of fun experiences.

MGTO will continue to partner with various platforms to strengthen the synergy of online-offline promotions to highlight Macao as a safe and quality destination through various channels, dedicating unreserved efforts to expand the spectrum of visitor source and steer Macao’s tourism industry towards greater revival.