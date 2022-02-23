Walkie Talkie Market Size USD 14940 million by 2022-2028 | Manufactures, Sales, Price, Revenue, Growth | Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Segmentation

Motorola, JVCKENWOOD, Icom, Hytera, Sepura, Cobra, Uniden, Neolink

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walkie Talkie Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Walkie Talkie market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Walkie Talkie market size is estimated to be worth USD 9365.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14940 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.1% during the review period.

A walkie-talkie (more formally known as a handheld transceiver, or HT) is a hand-held, portable, two-way radio transceiver. Its development during the Second World War has been variously credited to Donald L. Hings, radio engineer Alfred J. Gross, and engineering teams at Motorola. Similar designs were created for other armed forces, and after the war, walkie-talkies spread to public safety and eventually commercial and jobsite work. Major characteristics include a half-duplex channel (only one radio transmits at a time, though any number can listen) and a "push-to-talk" (PTT) switch that starts transmission. Typical walkie-talkies resemble a telephone handset, possibly slightly larger but still a single unit, with an antenna mounted on the top of the unit. Where a phone's earpiece is only loud enough to be heard by the user, a walkie-talkie's built-in speaker can be heard by the user and those in the user's immediate vicinity. Hand-held transceivers may be used to communicate between each other, or to vehicle-mounted or base stations.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.



By Company

Motorola

JVCKENWOOD

Icom

Hytera

Sepura

Tait

Cobra

Yaesu

Entel Group

Uniden

Midland

BFDX

Kirisun

Quansheng

HQT

Neolink

Lisheng

Abell

Weierwei

Segment by Type

Analog Walkie Talkie

Digital Walkie Talkie

Segment by Application

Government and Public Safety

Utilities

Industry and Commerce

Others

Walkie Talkie market reports offers key study on the market position of the Walkie Talkie manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansionsthrough the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

