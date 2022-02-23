1,3 Propanediol Market Size To Reach USD 1.66 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for the 1,3 Propanediol production following the bioprocessing techniques, coupled with high investments in R&D of the 1,3 Propanediol market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 1,3 Propanediol Market is forecast to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) is a colorless organic viscous liquid with high boiling point and water-miscible properties. This organic chemical compound is typically produced by the hydration process of acrolein or oxo-synthesizing ethylene oxide and hydrogenating the produced aldehydes. Also, more recent bioprocessing production processes are also followed by some of the prominent players in the market to manufacture this chemical. Global 1,3 Propanediol market is projected to drive significantly as the demand for this isomer of Propanediol in various industrial & commercial applications is being propelled substantially. The continuous expansion of Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) fibers, adhesives, detergent, tonner, coating, and anti-freezing agents are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of 1,3 Propanediol in various industrial sectors. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Receive a sample copy of the global market report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/1-3-propanediol-market

Key participants include DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., and Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd., among others..

Further key findings from the report suggest

1,3-Propanediol can act as a multipurpose ingredient that includes humectant, emollient, booster, process solvent, viscosity enhancer, carrier for actives, chemical intermediate, and others. This organic compound is a high purity chemical ingredient produced from renewable sources which are completely GMO-free and doesn’t create risks for the environment.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing distribution channel. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 26.2% by 2027.

Growing use of the cosmetic & personal care products such as skin cream, moisturizer, lotion, hair color, foundation, serums, face masks, antiperspirant, and eyeliner, to name a few, contributes to the market growth enormously. A rise in the awareness about hair care and skin care and an increase in disposable income is expected to augment the demand for cosmetics and personal care products.

Europe is growing at a CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period. Netherland and France have some of the valuable players in this region. Europe is also expected to retain a significant position in the market.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for the paints & coatings, cosmetic & personal care, and fabric products, having grown at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global 1,3 Propanediol Market on the basis of the application, sales channel, production, end-use verticals and region:

Receive Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2784

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Process Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Antifreezing & De-icing Agent

Adhesive & Laminates

Tonner & Coating

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Production Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Conventional Process

Bioprocess

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

PTT Manufacturing

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Construction Material

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2784

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Styrenic Polymers Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/styrenic-polymers-market

Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) Refrigerant Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hydrochlorofluorocarbon-hcfc-refrigerant-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.