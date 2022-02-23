IOT in Construction Market Research Report By Regional Trend, Growth, Leading Players Updates and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

IoT in Construction Market Size – USD 8.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) in construction market size is expected to reach USD 26.79 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth rate can be attributed to increasing adoption of Internet-connected device in the construction industry to address common workplace concerns. The construction industry is increasingly deploying IoT technology in order to overcome flat productivity, more schedule overruns, decreased margins, and increasing competition in the industry.

The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

Click Here To Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/714

Wireless concrete maturity sensor is an IoT-based technology, which is increasingly being adopted in the construction industry. Ability of wireless concrete maturity sensors to deliver real-time notifications about temperature and strength of concrete and minimize reliance of the developer on third-party labs by eliminating field-cured cylinders is expected to further deployment in the construction industry.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market.

The report presents a thorough examination of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market elaborating on its core segments.

The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The leading market players include Caterpillar Inc., Autodesk, Oracle Corporation, Trimble, KORE Wireless Group, WorldSensing, Giatec Scientific Inc., Losant IoT, Sigfox, and CalAmp

Looking for more information on this Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-things-in-construction-market

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market , largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market . The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) in construction market on the basis of components, application, end-use, and region:

Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Services

Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fleet Management

Predictive Management

Safety Management

Remote operations

Others

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/714

Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market Study:

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. IoT in Construction Market By Components Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion

Chapter 6. IoT in Construction Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. IoT in Construction Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. IoT in Construction Market Regional Outlook

Browse more reports@

Food Safety Testing System MarketSmart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-wifi-power-strip-market

Artificial Intelligence Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-market

Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-prosthetics-and-exoskeletons-market

Small Modular Reactor Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-modular-reactor-market

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cognitive-assessment-and-training-market

Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-maintenance-coatings-market

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/transcatheter-mitral-valve-implantation-market

Energy as a Service Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market

Explosion Proof Equipment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/explosion-proof-equipment-market

About us:

Emergen research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.