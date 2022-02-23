Refinery Catalysts Market Size, Share, Demand, Key Players, Growth and Industry Trends 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Refinery Catalysts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global refinery catalysts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026. Refinery catalysts refer to a set of various dual functioning chemical substances that convert petroleum naphtha derived from crude oil into several liquid-based fuels, including kerosene, gasoline, and diesel. Some of the commonly deployed refinery catalysts involve alkylation, reforming, hydrotreating, hydrocracking, isomerization, and fluid catalytic cracking (FCC). These compounds assist in eliminating metal contamination, managing operational efficiency, balancing heat effect, enhancing petrol production without affecting the environment, and mitigating unwarranted impurities from petroleum feedstocks.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread adoption of refinery facilities in the oil and gas industry for extracting petroleum-based products, including gasoline, high octane fuel and kerosene, is primarily driving the refinery catalysts market growth. Additionally, the escalating environmental concerns amongst consumers have prompted the government of various countries to promote the usage of refinery catalysts in ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) as a petroleum derivate. This, in turn, assists in mitigating negative environmental impacts by reducing air pollutants and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Apart from this, the extensive utilization of fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) in refineries for converting heavy hydrocarbons into lighter hydrocarbon products in the reactor is further contributing to the market growth.

Refinery Catalysts Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the refinery catalysts market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Albemarle Corporation

Axens

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

Clariant AG

DuPont

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Honeywell International Inc

JGC C & C

Johnson Matthey

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global refinery catalysts market on the basis of type, material and region.

Breakup by Type:

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalysts

Hydro-processing Catalysts

Hydrotreating Catalysts

Hydrocracking Catalysts

Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

Others

Breakup by Material:

Zeolites

Natural Zeolites

Synthetic Zeolites

Metals

Rare Earth Metals

Transition & Base Metals

Chemical Compounds

Sulphuric Acid & Hydrofluric Acid

Calcium Carbonate

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

