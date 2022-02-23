FRP Vessels Market Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Status, Opportunities, Regional Overview 2027

Emergen Research Logo

FRP Vessels Market Size – USD 3,140.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trend – Rising preference for FRP vessels over steel vessels

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global FRP Vessels Market is projected to be valued at USD 5,538.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic) vessels are witnessing increasing demand from the automotive industry. FRP vessels are used for fuel storage in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. These vessels are constructed in one piece, without any welded seams, which helps in decreasing splitting in the event of a crash. Besides, FRP composites do not corrode, which increases durability of FRP vessels. Furthermore, increasing demand for natural gas vehicles (NGVs) worldwide is significantly driving the demand for FRP vessels in the automotive sector.

The latest market intelligence study on the FRP Vessels Market market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the FRP Vessels Market market.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the FRP Vessels market are Faber Industries SPA, National Oilwell Varco, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Shawcor, Everest Canto Cylinder Ltd., Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, JRMS Engineering Works, ULLIT SA, Hexagon Composites ASA, and Worthington Industries Inc.

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the FRP Vessels Market industry for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

Key Highlights From The Report

CFRP vessels are witnessing significant increase in the demand, due to higher tensile strength of CFRP. Tensile strength of CFRP is about 10 times higher than that of ordinary steel. Also, the elasticity modulus of CFRP is higher than steel, glass fiber, and aramid.

Polyurethane resin in fiberglass composites has been widely tested in terms of compression, tensile strength, and flexural strength. Polyurethane possesses an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, improved robustness, and superior UV resistance.

In the chemical industry, FRP vessels are extensively employed in applications such as fertilizers, food processing, metal extraction, refining, pulp and paper, electroplating, chlor-alkali production, and air pollution control equipment.

High demand for FRP vessels in North America is attributable to surging installation of these vessels in industries such as chemical & petrochemical, power generation, and oil & gas. Rising deployment of nuclear reactors in the energy sector is projected to drive the market in the region from 2020 to 2027.

Emergen Research has segmented the global FRP VESSELS market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Others

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Qualitative approach to examine the industry standards, regulations and opportunities prominent vendors can bank on says a lot about the FRP Vessels Market market position in years to come. Researchers behind the study brings in the best of both primary and secondary research techniques in order to obtain market specific estimates for recent investments, product sales, profit and gross margin. These values that mainly based on the total revenue garnered by the product manufacturers are explained through various resources such as illustrations.

