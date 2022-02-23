Jacksonville's Bold City Heating & Air Now Offering Free Consultations

Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air is lending a helping hand to local residents with consultations at no cost.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bold City Heating & Air announced today that it is now offering free consultations.

“There are no hidden fees for consultations, because we value talking with our clients to discuss any inquiries about pricing, timeframes, and our services,” said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air. “At Bold City Heating & Air we believe in upfront, flat-rate pricing.”

Pilakovic explained that everyone deserves upfront information, and that is what Bold City Heating & Air provides.

“All you have to do is contact our team and we’ll make sure you are as informed as possible before investing in our AC services,” Pilakovic said. “Our expert technicians set out to provide you with the best heating and cooling services possible and won’t rest until you’re happy and comfortable. From our quick response time to free consultations, we have your back. If you’ve been searching for ‘heating and cooling repair near me,’ then we’re here to provide you with our solutions and expert teams.”

Pilakovic stressed that Bold City Heating & Air is always on the look-out for the best ways to improve comfort while trimming costs for homeowners in Jacksonville, FL, and surrounding areas.

As to what makes the company different, Pilakovic noted that its technicians are not paid commissions or bonuses for selling products and services that people do not need.

Instead, the company incentivizes its problem-solving techs when a customer shares positive feedback and refers a family member or friend. Rather than focusing on the dollars generated per service call, Bold City Heating & Air focus on establishing long-term relationships with every customer.

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us and boldcityac.com/blog

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

