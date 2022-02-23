PharmD Expert Dr. Gourang Patel to be Featured on Close Up Radio

INVERNESS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s pharmacists have evolved beyond the traditional transactional role of the drug store Rx to become a crucial contributor to the clinical healthcare team.

PharmDs work alongside the clinical team to look at a patient's medications and provide consultation on how to adjust drug dosage. PharmDs observe healthcare in action in real time, learn from it, and provide guidance on how to manage it.

Forensic pharmacy is the intersection of the law and prescribed medication.

A forensic pharmacist can be a valuable resource in legal cases involving medicines and medications. They combine the science of pharmaceutical drug research with criminal justice and legal practice.

Forensic pharmacists may be called upon to testify about the side effects of a drug or perform research to determine the effect that a drug had in a person's death.

Dr. Gourang Patel is the PharmD Expert, a clinical pharmacist in the Intensive Care Unit and Perioperative area, as well as a consultant specializing in the areas of pharmacy, toxicology and pharmacology.

Dr. Patel has served as an expert and consultant in the areas of pharmacy, toxicology and pharmacology, and consults equally for defense and plaintiff.

“Very rarely are case reviews straightforward, but the vast majority share some common themes, integrating medication, patient medical history and objective laboratory values like toxicology reports from a medical examiner,” says Dr. Patel. “Sometimes you submit a review and it’s not what they expected, but that’s what the science shows. Other times it confirms that they suspected. Either way it helps them.”

The foundation of the field is based on the principle of learning, so it is always evolving. It never stops. What are the ramifications of utilizing drug A versus B versus C in the same type of surgery? Is there a safer alternative? Is there a more cost effective alternative? How do these medications interact with other medications?

“It's a deeper dive past what's in a text book. It's taking it a step further and saying, ‘What I'm observing clinically is not matching up to what you're telling me from a textbook. Why doesn't it match? That’s the million dollar question: A drug did not have the effect that we expected it to have, or it had one we did not expect it to have. Why?”

