Smart Contact Lens Market Trends, Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2027

The growth in demand for effective and innovative glaucoma management solutions and rising cases of diabetes-related eye problems are driving the market demand.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Contact Lens Market is anticipated to reach USD 12.52 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Smart Contact Lens market is forecasted to grow significantly, owing to the growing demand for wearable medical appliances for the constant monitoring health condition of patients. The technological development in smart contact lens to diminish vision difficulties in humans and the increasing rate of geriatric people also propels market growth. The rising interest in smart medical gadgets among youth attracts them towards smart contact lenses.

The current trend of using contact lens over spectacles due to lifestyle changes and increased use of modern cosmetics among youth is also driving the smart contact lens market. Besides, the increasing rate of eye-related problems among the aged population is propelling the market. The extreme competition among leading players and the high cost of smart contact lenses hinder market growth.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Smart Contact Lens market are Google LLC, Sensimed AG, Novartis International AG, Samsung Electronics Company Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sony Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Alcon Laboratories Inc., Atmel Corporation, Mojo Vision Inc., among others.

The corrective smart contact lenses will witness a significant market growth in the anticipated period owing to the comfortability and availability of fashionable color lenses. The therapeutic smart contact lenses will also experience steady growth with a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecasted timeframe.

The increasing growth of 3D movies and gaming with the integration of virtual and augmented reality will enhance the smart contact lens market. On the other side, the feature like realtime stress reading of eye due to these advanced technologies would help doctors deliver better treatments.

The continuous glucose monitoring smart contact lens comprises a sensor and wireless microchip to check physical issues like glucose concentrations in the tears of a diabetic patient and inner pressure of glaucoma. Implementaion of these sensors are creating a demand for the segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Contact Lens market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Corrective

Therapeutic

Lifestyle

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Intraocular Pressure Monitoring

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Automotive

Video Game

Defence

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

