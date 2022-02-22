Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 1800 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Monday, August 23, 2021, in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:24 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 26 year-old Deonte Patterson, of Southeast, DC. Patterson is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Patterson can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.