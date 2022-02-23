Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3300 Block of Wheeler Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, February 21, 2022, in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.

At approximately 9:17 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 27 year-old Darnell Green, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.