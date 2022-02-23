Seed Processing Market Professional Survey Report, Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Trends and Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Seed Processing Market Size – USD 10.10 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trend – Increasing R&D activities to develop advanced

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Seed Processing Market size reached USD 10.10 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing use of seed processing methods in order to meet rising demand for high-quality seeds in the agriculture sector. High moisture content in seeds requires use of seed processing in order to dry seeds to obtain a safe moisture level. Rising need to remove undesirable materials, unwanted seeds of other crops, and deteriorated or damaged seeds has been boosting demand for seed processing and conditioning globally. These methods also helps improve agricultural productivity.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Bayer Cropscience, Lanxess, BASF, Syngenta, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm, Incotec, Clariant, CIMBRIA, and Sensient Technologies and others.

Key Insights presented in the report:

The cereals & grains segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. High-quality seeds with maximum germination potential are obtained by using seed processing methods. This factor is driving the use of seed processing methods for production of cereals and grains.

Seed treatment segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to improve germination of seeds and to increase agricultural productivity and yield are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Gravity separators segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the seed processing market in 2020. Unwanted crop seeds can be removed with the help of gravity separators, and this is a growing requirement among processing facilities and farmers, and is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Seed Processing market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oilseeds & Pulses

Flowers & Ornamentals

Cereals & Grains

Vegetables

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Seed Coating Material

Seed Treatment

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gravity Separators

Cleaners

Graders

Seed Treatment

De-stoners

Dryers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

