Meta Triads are to accelerate the digital transformation of the whole apparel industry

Meta Triads NFT is a collection of 10,000 unique 721a standard tokens built on Ethereum blockchain aiming to build a marketplace that will help clothing brands to develop their WEB3.0 products.

/EIN News/ -- Vienna, Austria , Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some of the fashion brands have already launched their own NFT collections but no one has created a marketplace where less tech savvy apparel brands could easily transform their products into digital wearables. This is where Meta Triads step in.

The total market cap of the apparel industry in 2020 was $1.5 trillion and is projected to reach $2.25 trillion by 2025 which indicates how huge the potential is. But every investor knows that ideas don't matter as much as execution does. The talented team behind the project has tremendous experience in tech Startups and has already raised $450K in the seed phase with an evaluation of $5,000,000 for Meta Triads project. The helming company operates on many platforms, utilising different teams for different purposes, and all of the team leaders are experts within the field - going through their portfolios is more than enough for assurance.

Now Triads are launching their NFTs collection which will represent not a brand but a marketplace shares where many brands can join. Holders will get numerous utilities like including votes in DAO which is called Tribunal, native coin and NFT airdrops, but the most important is that every Triads holder will earn passive income from the Interverse Marketplace. The first one-stop fashion marketplace for all 3 worlds: Real, AR, and Metaverse - Integrated within each other. The NFT world is often a complex web of uncharted waters; New ideas come and go, and many of them are never effective, but usage of AR and Metaverse in terms of personal customization and expression is not a new concept - it is something that has been tried. And it works.

NFT & Crypto community had already noticed and gathered around this project and the anticipation of a unicorn potential crypto startup is growing. There are also numerous unknowns in terms of fashion collaborations and general nature of the AR/Metaverse clothing apparel, but truth be told, owning clothes in three different worlds is a very powerful precedent and a cool edge within the utility NFT marketplace. The main appeal of Meta Triads is its edgy approach to fashion - “own it everywhere you can” is a nice summary of the project.

Learn more about the project on their official website www.metatriads.com

Name: George Bergmann Organization: Meta Triads Phone: +43 6604856894