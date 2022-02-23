Vantage Circle Welcomes Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton as Strategic Advisors

Vantage Circle Welcomes Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick

Vantage Circle is delighted to announce Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton as Strategic Advisors to their team.

TEXAS, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solution is delighted to announce Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton as Strategic Advisors to their team.

Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick have spent more than two decades helping clients build high-performance cultures. They provide solutions for leaders looking to enhance employee engagement and motivation in their work. Their books and talks are research-backed that reveal the secrets behind the world's best teams.

They are the founders of The Culture Works, a global training company, and authors of the award-winning, #1 Wall Street Journal and New York Times bestsellers All In, The Carrot Principle, Leading with Gratitude, and Anxiety at Work. Their books have been translated into 30 languages and have sold more than 1.5 million copies.

Chester and Adrian have been called "fascinating" by Fortune and "creative and refreshing" by The New York Times. They are executive coaches and members of Marshall Goldsmith's Top 100 Global Coaches. In 2022, both ranked in the top 5 Global Gurus in Leadership and Organizational Culture.

“We are very pleased to serve on the strategic advisory board for our friends at Vantage Circle, a company regarded as a leader in global employee engagement solutions powered by AI,” said Adrian Gostick. “It is exciting to work closely with a company that shares our commitment to creating cultures where people are valued, celebrated and respected for what they do.”

Adrian Gostick & Chester Elton are two of today’s most influential voices in workplace trends, and their association with Vantage Circle is a milestone moment for us.

“For more than a decade, the experts at Vantage Circle have served their clients and are helping engage more than 2 million employees around the world; now that’s impressive. Not only do we firmly believe in their vision to enable companies of all sizes to deliver a satisfying employee experience, but we are thrilled that Vantage Circle is setting the standard for employee rewards and recognition within the industry,” quoted Chester Elton.

In this highly transformative period, businesses finally realize that employees play an increasingly important role in the business's success. Engaged employees are more invested, more productive, and stay on longer, which means leadership needs to focus on what they can do for employees to keep them engaged. And as we transition to a permanently hybrid-work culture, the significance of employee engagement goes up manifold.

“We also have many exciting plans coming up to build better products for tech-based HR. We look forward to their invaluable insights to shape and deliver those plans. Adrian and Chester are starting their roles in February 2022 and assist our teams with high-level strategic matters to better serve our purpose,” commented Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

Vantage Circle is strong in its commitment to helping corporations build a more engaged, motivated, and productive workforce. It aims to provide world-class employee engagement solutions to corporations. Towards this aim, Adrian and Chester's decades of experience and know-how will be an asset to the company. Their analytical bent of mind and touch with the best in HR will help us be ahead of the HR Tech curve. Moreover, they'll guide Vantage Circle in improving their content which is now accessed by millions of HRs across the globe.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.