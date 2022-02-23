Smartphone Market Size, Share, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Forecast 2022-2027

Smartphone Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach 1,715 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.70% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smartphone Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Smartphone market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global smartphone market reached 1,355 Million Units in 2021.

A smartphone is a portable smart device that provides advanced functionality and connects to a cellular network and the internet. It is widely used for many purposes such as messaging, gaming, calling, online shopping, transferring funds, clicking pictures, and emailing. In addition, it provides easy communication, portability, navigation, safety, online banking, and entertainment. Owing to these benefits and the introduction of advanced variants, smartphones have gained widespread popularity among individuals.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smartphone-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Smartphone Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for portable handheld devices across the globe. In addition, the shifting consumer preferences toward smart devices that offer various benefits such as easy accessibility to the internet, advanced audio and video calling features, web surfing, and online ordering, is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of various innovative smartphones with miniaturized cameras, high-resolution sensors, and improved battery life are escalating the product demand. Moreover, consumers are widely using smartphones to make contactless payments as they eliminate the need for card swiping and minimize the risk of human errors, which is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding working population, increasing internet penetration, and rising disposable incomes of consumers are some of the other factors anticipated to propel the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market volume to reach 1,715 Million Units by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smartphone-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Apple Inc.

• HTC Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.)

• Lava International

• Lenovo Group Limited

• Nokia Corporation

• Realme Chongqing Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. (BBK Electronics Corporation)

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• TCL Technology

• Xiaomi Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

Smartphone Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, operating system, display technology, RAM capacity, price range and distribution channel.

Breakup by Operating System:

• Android

• iOS

• Others

Breakup by Display Technology:

• LCD Technology

• OLED Technology

Breakup by RAM Capacity:

• Below 4GB

• 4GB - 8GB

• Over 8GB

Breakup by Price Range:

• Ultra-Low-End (Less Than $100)

• Low-End ($100-<$200)

• Mid-Range ($200-<$400)

• Mid- to High-End ($400-<$600)

• High-End ($600-<$800)

• Premium ($800-<$1000) and Ultra-Premium ($1000 and Above)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• OEMs

• Online Stores

• Retailers

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Related Reports of IMARC Group:

Solar Vehicle Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/solar-vehicle-market

Speech Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/speech-analytics-market

Mobile Wallet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-wallet-market

Anti Drone Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-drone-market

Food Robotics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-robotics-market