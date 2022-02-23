DOH News Release: Hawaiʻi SHIP hosts virtual open house for volunteers and partners to assist Hawaii’s Medicare beneficiaries

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) invites potential volunteers and partners to a virtual open house on Friday, February 25, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpce2rpz0oEtb7UydMDVcQQ3uEbyY8w_wL

Hawaiʻi SHIP is a federally funded, volunteer-based program administered by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Executive Office on Aging to provide Hawaiʻi residents with information on Medicare. The open house is being hosted to recruit new partners and volunteers, and to raise public awareness about the services Hawaiʻi SHIP provides.

“We’re guiding kupuna and people with disabilities through the various health insurance plans so they can choose wisely,” said Hawaii SHIP Director, Wanda Anae-Onishi, “Sometimes what helps our kupuna most is simply showing them how to help themselves.”

At the virtual open house, volunteers will talk about what it’s like to be a Hawaiʻi SHIP volunteer and the impact they’ve made on beneficiaries, their loved ones, caregivers, and soon-to-be retirees. Potential partners will learn about Hawaiʻi SHIP’s educational presentations and free counseling services that will help their clients, patients, and staff.

About Hawaiʻi SHIP

For 30 years, Hawaiʻi State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) has provided local, trusted, and unbiased Medicare help to Hawaiʻi residents. During the pandemic, Hawaiʻi SHIP has continued to serve in safe and socially distanced ways over the phone and through online meeting platforms. Hawaiʻi SHIP is federally funded by the Administration for Community Living and administered by the Hawaii Department of Health, Executive Office on Aging.

The Hawaiʻi SHIP Medicare-certified counselors provide free, unbiased, local, one-on-one Medicare counseling to beneficiaries, their loved ones, caregivers, and soon-to-be retirees. Hawaiʻi SHIP also offers free, virtual presentations on Medicare-related topics and participate in virtual fairs and exhibits that cater to Medicare-eligible individuals.

The national SHIP mission is to empower, educate, and assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers through objective outreach, counseling, and training to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits.

# # #

Media Contact:

Wanda Anae-Onishi

Hawaii SHIP Director

[email protected]

(808) 225-9239