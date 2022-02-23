Updated with Video Suspect Sought in Attempted Bank Robbery Offense: 900 Block of 17th Street, Northwest in the District
The Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force seeks the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Bank Robbery offense that occurred on Friday, February 11, 2022, in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northwest.
At approximately 1:00 pm, the suspect entered the Sun Trust Bank at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect approached the teller and passed a note demanding money. The employee did not comply. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding these cases should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.