Updated Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth and Fifth Districts

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth and Fifth Districts seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred, in the Fourth and Fifth Districts.

 

Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment

In each offense, the suspects entered a business and approached an employee. One of the suspects produced a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspects fled the scene. The offenses are listed below.

 

  • On Monday, February 14, 2022, at approximately 6:26 pm, 400 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. CCN: 22021718

 

  • On Monday, February 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, 4400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22021737

 

Armed Robbery (Gun)

  • On Thursday, February 17, 2022, at approximately 7:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the Unit Block of M Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle. CCN #22023301

 

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/ggEHOuB9bJg

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

