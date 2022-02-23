The Katok Gods: Astounding African Mask NFT Collection by Iconic Artist Kenal Louis
Mighty NFT collection of African masks created to empower imagination, positivity, and creativity.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundbreaking artist Kenal Louis presents his latest art series perfect for digital art collectors and patrons. For this dynamic drop, Louis presents 100 limited-edition digital paintings of The Katok Gods, an astounding African tribal mask NFT art collection. Louis has meticulously brought to life, each image that will be minted only once.
The first 100 African mask digital paintings will be exclusively presented for purchase to buyers worldwide. Once the masks sell out, the value generated from each piece of art will be utilized to fund the next phase of development with collectors given access to early private sales of future projects even if they are sold and or traded.
To be the first to learn more visit https://africanmasknft.com
The second collection of 100 African masks brings artistry to the royal realm of 3D works. These masks will be quite different from the first 100 compiled from digital paintings. These masks grant special access to holders including a future video game developed from the sales. A token is in the works as are fully-developed asset-ready characters to debut in this next phase.
What Makes This Project Super Rare?
• Only 100 digital paintings will ever be created of the 2D African tribal masks art collection.
• The original pen and ink drawing of the 2D masks will be physically mailed to the first buyers.
• The second phase of the project will include 3D African masks developments.
• The 3D masks will also be 100% authentic in their design.
How Is This NFT Collection of Utility?
• The 100 masks verified owners and holders will gain access to future private sales of the next phase of the project's development.
• This collection is more than just captivating digital paintings; they will ultimately serve as access cards to provide a term yield return to holders of the NFTS based on their smart contracts.
• Future development will be executed with the funds generated from the sales of all of the NFTS once they sell out.
Kenal Louis is a self-taught visual artist who specializes in line art and digital painting. His works are inspired by master artists like Pablo Picasso, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jackson Pollock, and Hokusai Katsushika. Over the course of 10 years following his high school graduation in 2008, Louis has created artwork series with various styles. His collections of line art contain a distinguished form of line movement. Since 2012, Louis has transformed and expanded his artworks. His work continues to evolve as he experiments with different styles and pushes the boundaries of his visual imagination. His passion for fashion, beauty, culture and drawing allow his works to easily be recognized by his art followers along with those who become a fan of his art. With a passion for art, he aspires to inspire other artists to push the boundaries of their imagination. He also hopes to spread awareness of love and demonstrate patience with his works. Visit www.kenallouis.com/artist-bio
