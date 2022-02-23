Tidal Global LTD Announces Development of DAPPS Service and Launch of Compatible Token ‘Tidal’

The company’s aim is to become the decentralized Google, built on Polygon Matic.

SUNDERLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tidal Global LTD is pleased to announce the development of its DAPPS service and launch of its compatible cryptocurrency token, Tidal.Tidal Global is a blockchain and DAPP company aiming to become the decentralized Google, with a full suite of decentralized applications built on Polygon Matic. The company’s mission is to allow data creators to maintain control of their data in a secure, private way, whilst profiting off of their data by leasing, selling or trading their data in the form of data driven NFT's – which can then be used, generated, and accessed on all of the DAPPs on its platform.“Our team came together from being part of multiple projects in the past and started working on our own project, Tidal, 2 years ago,” says co-founder of Tidal Global, Kaiser Ahmed. “At that time, we knew NFTs were a hot topic - even back then. A lot of people have taken issue with the way common-era NFTs are utilized and evaluated, with many being largely valued on rarity, scarcity, and hype. Ultimately, they are looking for a promise of future value.”“As such, during the development phase, we envisioned a future where NFT and its underlying technology is used for purposes beyond a Pixelated ape or Metaverse ‘game’ that will never leave the alpha state development board,” Kaiser continues. “Instead, we envision the real value of NFTs, with a use case that solves one of the more serious issues plaguing society today: Data Usage and Distribution. This will help resolve the issue of third-party companies having access to, and making a profit from, your data. Alas, we propose a new age of Data Utilization and Utility Services – Tidal Suite .”Being fully decentralized, Tidal Suite is placing the control of users’ data back into their own hands. Most companies buy, sell, and trade user data without the permission or express consent of the data owner. Tidal Suite is aiming to change the paradigm so that users who make data, cannot only retain explicit control of it, but can also profit off of it. Things like contact info, events, emails, articles, documents, PDFs, and many more will be able to be converted into Data-Driven NFT's that can be bought, sold, or leased on the Tidal marketplace for use across all of the company’s DAPPS and services.Tidal Suite will have a large array of decentralized applications that will bring first-of-its-kind technology and value to both holders, investors, and developers:• Tidal Search – Decentralized Search Engine• Tidal Mail - Decentralized Email Platform• Tidal VPN – Decentralized Virtual Private Networking Service (VPN)• Tidal Office – Decentralized Office Suite and Utilities platform with all of the common offerings that are seen in other office utilities (Documents, PowerPoint, Spreadsheets)• Tidal Calendar - Decentralized Calendar Service and To Do List• Tidal Storage – Fully Decentralized Storage Provider• Tidal Markets – Fully Featured NFT Marketplace to Buy, Sell, and Trade Data NFT's• Tidal Services – Fully Decentralized Advertising PlatformNot only that, but all of this will be backed by HaxionChain (HXC), A Revolutionary Hybrid Proof Blockchain built from the ground up to be fast, efficient, scalable, and indefinitely sustainable.The tentative presale date for the Tidal token is estimated to be March 28th, 2022.For more information about Tidal Global, please visit https://tidal.global About Tidal GlobalTidal Global was founded by Kaiser Ahmed, a serial entrepreneur and businessman who has been on the crypto scene since 2014. During this time, Kaiser has given numerous speeches on blockchain and crypto related topics all around the world, making him one of the most reputable sources for information.His company has developed tidal, the world’s first fully decentralized productivity suite, built on Polygon Matic and backed by HaxionChain, the revolutionary Hybrid-Proof Blockchain.The company’s slogan is “Your Data in Your Hands.”