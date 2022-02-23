Car Service Application Market Forecast, 2021–2030 || Spritmonitor, Totalcarcheck, Drivvo, Fuelio, Carfax Car Care

The market for electric vehicles is increasing thus, impacting the growth of the automotive industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car service includes companies that offer aftermarket maintenance and servicing of the vehicles to improve the life of the vehicle by replacing its consumable products such as tires, batteries, wear & tear parts, air filters, cabin filters, oil filters, wiper blades, collision body, starters & alternators, and others. Currently, with the rise in digitalization car service application plays an important role to provide extensive maintenance services. Moreover, the application ensures that the users can understand & monitor their cars if there is any fault and accordingly suggest the maintenance required. Furthermore, the application reduces the burden of the users rather than visiting the garages physically the application is the one-stop solution where the users can enter their car problem and accordingly get the quotes from all the garages providing that service. In addition, this enables the users to compare the quotes of various service providers and decide accordingly. The application also provides various offers & discounts and doorstep services in which the car gets picked up for service & delivered when fixed thus saving the users time, effort, and money.

Major Market Players:

Spritmonitor, Totalcarcheck, Drivvo, Fuelio, Carfax Car Care, Gasbuddy, Gomechanic, InCarDoc, Carlcare, and OBDeleven

Due to COVID-19, the government across all the major countries has announced lockdown leading to business shutdowns. Since, all the car manufacturing, maintenance & service have been halted and the sale of the car has also fallen thus, it affects the demand for car service. Moreover, lockdown and travel restrictions led to the unavailability of labor required for car servicing which further affected the operation.

Car service application is an evolving sector that was negatively affected due to the pandemic. In addition, with the rise in sales of cars the demand for maintenance & service will boost the growth of the car service application market post the pandemic.

Increase in demand for commercial vehicles, rise in safety of vehicles, and surge in demand for efficient & low-cost car service are projected to drive the growth of the market.

However, lack of awareness of service application and frequent application maintenance required are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Moreover, high demand for electric vehicles, increase in aftermarket service & maintenance, and easy problem detection & solving can act as great opportunities for the growth of the market.

Demand for electric vehicles

• The market for electric vehicles is increasing thus, impacting the growth of the automotive industry. Since the electric vehicle has various advanced features along with usage of the internet of things (IoT) it will also be better compatible with the car service application. The annual sales of plug-in electric cars crossed the 400,000 mark in 2019, gathering more than 1 % of the U.S. overall vehicle sales share.

• For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the number of electric vehicles (EVs) is likely to grow up to 125 million in 2030 from just 3.1 million in 2017. Tesla opened 25 new service centers and added 100 new service vehicles to its existing fleet in August 2019. Thus, all these developments in electric vehicles act as an opportunity for the growth of the car service application market.

