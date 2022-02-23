Logistics Automation Market: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2026

AMR Logo

The growth in the e-commerce industry worldwide and the growing need for efficient warehousing and inventory management are driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics automation decreases the manual entry of processing freight shipments with automatic retrieval of options in the procurement of transportation with automatic notifications and real-time updates of freight information. This is a major factor that drives the adoption of logistics automation across various industry verticals and boosts the global logistics automation market growth.

Key benefits of logistics automation include a preference for transportation mode of choice and real-time freight rates, access to real-time freight data and analysis, accurate commodity freight classification which in turn reduces costly manual errors, and many others.

Accelerated growth of the e-commerce industry is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the global logistics automation market owing to its capability to automate loading & unloading of containers, palletizing & depalletizing, and commissioning & feeding of production lines.

Moreover, rise in advancements in manufacturing and industrial robotics is another factor to fuel growth of the global logistics automation market as logistics automation includes advance robotics such as amazon robotics, automated guided vehicles, and many others.

However, dearth of skilled personals and issues associated with lack of uniform governance standards are factors that could restraint the growth of the global logistics automation market. On the contrary, adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT is expected to provide significant opportunities for this market.

This report provides the profiles of the key players in the global logistics automation market, which include Knapp AG, Mecalux, S.A., Dematic Corp, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Jungheinrich AG, SSI Schaefer LLC, Swisslog Logistics, Inc., Murata Machinery, Ltd, Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc., Vitronic Machine Vision, Ltd., and Toshiba Logistics Corporation. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

The global logistics automation market is segmented based on component, type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services.

By solutions, the market if further sub-segmented into hardware and software. Based on type, it is bifurcated into transportation management and warehouse & storage management.

Based on enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical, it is classified into chemicals, automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, oil, gas, & energy, retail & e-commerce, aerospace & defense, logistics & transportation, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and other.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

