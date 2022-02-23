Digital Intelligence Platform Market Status, Scope, Size, Share, Growth And High CAGR by 2026

AMR Logo

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the adoption of digital intelligence platforms to gain competitive differentiation and customer retention are some of the major factors expected to boost the growth of the global digital intelligence platform market. The rise in focus of marketing organizations to digitally transform business marketing strategies is also projected to boost the adoption of digital intelligence platforms during the forecast period.

Increase in need for analytical solutions such as social media analytics and personalization solutions, which is also achieved by digital intelligence platform. This is expected to propel the growth of the global digital intelligence platform market. However, data security concerns and complexity associated with the integration of diverse data silos are major challenging factors that could hinder market growth.

The global digital intelligence platform market is segmented based on application, touchpoint, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on application, it is categorized into analytics, data management, and engagement optimization. Based on touchpoint, it is classified into web, email, mobile, social media, company website, kiosks & point-of-sale (POS), and others.

Based on enterprise size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical, it is divided into manufacturing, travel & tourism, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunications, healthcare & life sciences, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides the profiles of the key players in the global digital intelligence platform market, which include Adobe Systems, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Google LLC, Evergage, Inc., Mixpanel, Inc., Optimizely, Webtrekk, New Relic, Inc., Cxense ASA, Localytics Limited, and International Business Machines Corporation. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

