Personal And Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market Growth & Trends, Industry Analysis & Key Players - 2030

The growing adoption of PELS technologies and advances in personal devices increase the market share.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Personal and entry-level storage (PLES) market is also driven by the high data generation along with the need for data backup to address security concerns. Additionally, the cost of these storage devices is also not very high; therefore, industry verticals are encouraged to opt for these devices, which are another driver for the market.

Information stored in these devices can be easily accessed from any place and at any time, which enhances the market growth.

Moreover, with the economic recovery after the global slowdown, there is a rise in the number of enterprises, which are potential new customers for the market. More enterprises would employ more number of people and data generation would rise; therefore, to store and mange this data PLES would be required.

However, concern about data security is a key restraint for the market growth as is the case with other data storage market. Security concerns lead to less adoption of technologies, which limits the market growth. Additionally, the data explosion has led to rising demand for big data analysis and cloud storage solutions.

This growth in storage capacity has dramatically increased the energy consumption due to lack of environmentally-friendly storage solutions, which is one of the restraints for the market growth. Market players are engaged in research and development to overcome this challenge.

Some of the key companies profiled in this report are EMC Corporation, Dell Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Hewlett-Packard Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Seagate Technology, Western Digital Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), and Symantec Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS:

• The in-depth analysis provides market intelligence with respect to segments based on products/ services, industry verticals, data storage technologies and geographies.

• Detailed analysis of the top factors impacting the growth of the market based on the short and medium-term projections.

• Value chain analysis provides key inputs about the role of all stakeholders of the market.

• Porter’s five force analysis provides deep-dive information about the potency of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes along with a competitive scenario of the market.

• SWOT analysis and recent developments of key players are included in the report so that companies can understand the competitive scenario of the market and make strategies for better market capitalization.

• Estimations are calculated according to the current market scenario and projected future trends for the analysis period of 2013-2020 with base revenue of 2012.

• The report provides in-depth analysis of the trends and opportunities in various geographies so that companies can make region specific plans to gain competitive advantage.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

