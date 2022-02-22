Submit Release
Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 6200 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:26 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded money from the register as the other suspect acted as a lookout. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/p6vk1v42uG8

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

