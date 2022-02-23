Update: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Superior, Wis.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the City of Superior, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Saturday, February 19, 2022.

On Saturday evening at approximately 9:37 p.m., several Superior police officers responded to a call for an injured subject in the road near the intersection of Tower Avenue and North 8th Street in the City of Superior. Minutes prior to the call coming in for the injured subject, a Superior police officer had passed through the intersection of Tower Avenue and North 8th Street, in a marked squad car, on their way to an unrelated incident. It was during this time that the officer drove over what was later determined to be the subject lying in the roadway. The officer did not see the subject in the roadway and didn’t realize they drove over them. The subject was taken to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

It is currently unknown as to why the subject had been lying in the road or if the subject was injured prior to this incident.

If you have any information to aid in this investigation, please contact the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post at 715-635-2141.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officer from the Superior Police Department has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Douglas County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.