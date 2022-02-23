Himiway Adds To Their Range Of Long Distance E-bike Collection
Leading direct-to-consumer e-bike brand, Himiway, announces the addition of new products to their offerings in response to the demands of customersEL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Himiway team has continued to push boundaries in the green mobility industry as the direct-to-consumer electric manufacturers recently added to their illustrious inventory with the launch of new products. The move became necessary due to the demand from customers for new solutions, as the brand continues to set the pace in the global electric bike market.
“We look forward to delighting both returning and new customers with our latest e-bike models,” says Mike, the CEO of Himiway. “Watch our free live stream announcement from anywhere in the world this October as we showcase the Softail Supreme, Multifunctional, and Premium All-Terrain E-bikes. We will be announcing four new bikes across these three categories as an extension of our mission to revolutionize the electric bike experience for riders of all ages and fitness levels.”
A recent report by Fortune Business Insights revealed that the size of the global electric bike (e-bike) market stood at $10.05 billion in 2019. The report also projected the market size to hit $10.9 billion by 2027, driven by increasing awareness of the health benefits of e-bikes as well as the growth in the adoption of shared micro-mobility. Despite the amazing figures from the industry amidst the emergence of brands and products across the globe, many e-bike and cycling enthusiasts still struggle to get solutions that meet their needs. However, Himiway seems to have other ideas as substantiated by the recent launch of their new products.
Himiway has grown to become a leading name in the electric bike market, with their long-distance e-bike collection that includes Himiway Escape, Himiway Cruiser, Himiway Step-Thru, Himiway Zebra, Himiway Big Dog, Himiway Cobra, Himiway Cobra Pro, as well as quality accessories endearing the brand to thousands of e-bike enthusiasts across North America.
The bikes are designed to be versatile and durable, with features such as fat tires helping riders to navigate through difficult terrains and keep wild as well as for everyday use, such as grocery shopping.
For further information about Himiway and the range of e-bikes from the company, visit - www.himiwaybike.com. Himiway can also be found across social media, including Facebook and YouTube.
