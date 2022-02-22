Entrepreneurship training as an alternative learning pathway for young mothers in Tanzania

"People in the village no longer see me and other girls who dropped out of school as failures,” says Ashura, an entrepreneur and young mother aged 22 from Kasulu in the United Republic of Tanzania. “They see us as people leading our lives autonomously."

Although the country’s free education policy has helped increase the number of enrolled children in schools, many girls are still behind compared to boys. Early pregnancy, poverty and gender-based violence stand in the way of girls’ education in Tanzania.

Without support to re-enter school, alternative learning opportunities or access to financial services, many out-of-school girls and young women face challenges earning an income and living autonomous lives.

Alternative education for young mothers

Ashura could not continue learning after primary school due to her family's financial challenges. She took up work on a farm to help her parents financially. Not too long after, Ashura became pregnant and feared this would further limit her opportunities to continue her education.

In Tanzania, the UNESCO-UNFPA-UN Women Joint Programme on Empowering Adolescent Girls and Young Women through Education provided access to learning opportunities for young women like Ashura. This also included access to sexual and reproductive health programmes, life skills, basic literacy and numeracy skills and entrepreneurship skills.

Through entrepreneurship training and educational opportunities, Ashura learned how to run a small business making and selling products such as soap, batik, and nutrition flour. She also learned how to apply for loans allocated to women’s groups by the District Council in her area.

A pathway to economic empowerment

With her new skills, Ashura was able to start her business with seed money then gradually increase her cash flow by selling sugarcane and rice. She also formed an income-generating group with other young women who had benefitted from the Joint Programme to encourage women-led economic activities. Their financing model extended to the formation of a village community banking (VICOBA).

VICOBA is particularly helpful when the existing social services are insufficient. "Each member of the group contributes 5,000-10,000 TZS (US$ 2-4) every two weeks. VICOBA money is like an insurance or a loan given to group members for any emergency needs," says Ashura.

This alternative pathway to education and skills development has empowered out-of-school girls by providing better economic opportunities. Additionally, it has contributed to shaping social attitudes and reducing stigma towards girls and young women who dropped out of school.

As Ashura’s life changed through active economic participation, she noticed a change in the perception of community members towards out-of-school girls. Communities have grown to accept that girls can make a meaningful contribution to their family’s life and to society. Out-of-school girls and young mothers like Ashura are now looked up to as role models in their community.

In 2021, Tanzania lifted a longstanding ban preventing adolescent mothers from reintegrating the formal school system in Tanzania. It is estimated that 5,500 pregnant girls were forced to drop out of school every year as a result of this ban.

The UNESCO-UNFPA-UN Women Joint Programme applies a holistic, multi-sectoral approach to empower girls and young women through quality education. Some 1,000 out-of-school girls and young women accessed educational and counselling opportunities across 4 districts, more than 4,000 girls participated in school youth clubs, and parents, teachers and communities were engaged to support girls’ education.