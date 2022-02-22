Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,347 in the last 365 days.

Lộc Trời inks deal with global agricultural materials suppliers, banks

VIETNAM, February 22 -  

International agriculture medicine companies commit to provide agricultural materials to Lộc Trời Group. — Photo courtesy of LTG

HCM CITY — Lộc Trời Group Joint Stock Company signed an agreement on February 21 with international companies Corteva Agriscience (US), Bayer CropScience (Germany), Map Pacific (Singapore), and UPL (India) to source agricultural materials.

It also signed credit agreements for VNĐ5 trillion (US$219.4 million) with Vietcombank, HDBank, TPBank, and Maritime Bank for its production activities.

Lộc Trời seeks to reduce the annual release of one million litres of chemicals into farms, and for this has tied up with companies such as Corteva Agriscience, Bayer CropScience, Map Pacific, DEVI Cropscience (India), and UPL to distribute crop protection and care products that strike a balance between organic, biological and chemical.

The use of a mobile application and QR codes to trace the origins of each product in the distribution of the crop protection and care products makes it easy for farmers to obtain planting area codes and traceability for agricultural products.

Lộc Trời Agricultural Research Institute researches into and produces biologically derived plant protection products and makes organic and inorganic fertilizers, including from straw.

By 2030 its biological, organic and microbiological goods are expected to account for 40 per cent of its total plant protection products.

Huỳnh Văn Thòn, its chairman, said, “This is the next strategic step in our journey to improve the Lộc Trời agricultural eco-system by increasing the efficiency of large-scale agricultural production, thereby increasing the competitiveness of Vietnamese agricultural products in the global market." — VNS

 

 

 

You just read:

Lộc Trời inks deal with global agricultural materials suppliers, banks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.