IPP Travel Retail, TEKO tie up for digital shopping services

IPP Travel Retail CEO Phillip Nguyễn (left) and TEKO Group CEO Pawin Sriusvagool at the agreement signing ceremony in HCM City yesterday. VNS photo Mỹ Duyên

HCM CITY ---- Duy Anh Trading Joint Stock Company - IPP Travel Retail and TEKO Vietnam Technology Joint Stock Company signed a strategic deal yesterday to develop a new generation retail model called New Retail.

Under the agreement, IPP Travel Retail will cooperate with TEKO a subsidiary of VNLife Group to develop New Retail through services including e-commerce solutions; Omni-channel sales system; digital payment solution; the customer data platform; customer relationship management (CRM) and SMS brand-name.

The powerful, highly customizable and comprehensive CRM system integrated with the business platform provides an overview of the customer, the customer data platform helps IPP Travel Retail understand the needs and optimizes the shopping experience of each customer.

Meanwhile the digital payment solution VNPAY-QR, VNPAY payment gateway provides a variety of safe and convenient payment methods (ATM/credit card/QR code/e-wallet/instalment) integrated with more than 40 banks and 13 e-wallets.

The solutions will be applied by IPP Travel Retail to New Retail for optimising business strategy, improving retailers' productivity and enhancing customers' shopping experience.

The application of TEKO technology to the sales system of IPP Travel Retail will be the key to helping businesses develop and win the trust of consumers.

A 2021 report by Google and Temasek said there was huge growth in online consumption since the COVID-19 outbreak in Việt Nam with more than eight million people using digital services for the first time and 71 per cent of internet users placing at least one order online. VNS