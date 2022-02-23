The need for a private college counselor in unprecedented times
Applying to college is stressful for students and families alike. It is a detailed, often overwhelming process filled with many questions.
The investment parents and their children make to engage a top-notch college counselor is a very sound one. It is critical to have a professional who is knowledgeable about the admission process.”THOUSAND OAKS, CA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA-Applying to college is stressful for students and families alike. It is a detailed, often overwhelming process filled with questions: How can students best prepare for the competitive college admissions process? How do they set themselves apart in a sea of applicants? How can students find the “right fit” colleges? When should they start to visit colleges? Which standardized tests should they take? What is the best Common Application essay topic? Is applying early decision a good idea? When should I talk to a college counselor?
— Norma Greenberg, Founder and Principal, Comprehensive College Consulting
School counselors are on the front line of supporting our nation’s young people as they move through the overwhelming process, but access to these support systems is wildly unjust and inequitable and this has brought serious implications on the availability of post-secondary planning. Many school budgets have been reduced because of Covid-19 and counselor resources are at an all-time low when they should be more important than ever.
An experienced independent private college counselor can help. Also known as college consultants or college coaches, the best admissions consultants help alleviate the ubiquitous stress and confusion by guiding students and their families through every step of the process of preparing for and applying to colleges that are the best fit for them.
Norma Greenberg, Founder and Principal of Comprehensive College Consulting, has encompassed over 40 years as a licensed Guidance Counselor. She and her team of experts bring to the table what most private firms cannot: a clinical background which brings added value, enabling the firm to work with complicated family dynamics, as well as with students who have learning disabilities and other academic, social, or emotional challenges.
Throughout Greenberg’s career, she has guided students on the Autism spectrum, those with OCD, ADHD, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Greenberg believes that during these unprecedented times, it is even more critical to have a counselor who is knowledgeable about the role that family dynamics play during the college application process.
She believes that the best independent college counselors create an individualized plan for assessing a student’s talents, interests, and academic strengths, and develop a list of colleges that reflect those criteria. She passionately believes that from the initial personal assessments to the time a student sends in the deposit for the college of their choice, her team advises them every step of the way – identifying the colleges that are the best fit for them, completing applications, editing essays, assisting with financial aid and scholarship applications, and interview preparation.
When asked why more parents and students are now exploring making a connection with a private college counselor, Greenberg replied “the investment parents and their children make to engage a top-notch college counselor is a very sound one. College is extraordinarily costly, and it is critical to have a professional who is highly knowledgeable about the admission process.” She went on to say that “under the best of circumstances, this is a stressful time for parents and students alike. Considering it is a choice that will lay the groundwork for your child’s career and that college is one of the biggest financial investments you will ever make, most parents and students are aware that it is not a decision to be taken lightly.”
About Comprehensive College Consulting
Greenberg founded Comprehensive College Consulting in 2016 with a mission to coordinate and organize the college search and application process in which both students and parents commit to an active role in finding the college that is the best fit for them. From the time students start their search until the day they send the deposit to the college of their choice, Comprehensive College Consulting is there every step of the way and make it fun and rewarding!
