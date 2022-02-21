Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,347 in the last 365 days.

From Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

AZERBAIJAN, February 21 - 21 february 2022, 15:06

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr President,

I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Austria.

Austria considers the development of relations between the two countries over the past 30 years as satisfactory, and these relations are based on mutual respect and cooperation.

I hope that together we will continue to deepen and develop the relations of friendship between our two countries in the political, economic and cultural spheres.

I wish you success in your state activity, and the people of Azerbaijan bright and prosperous future.

With deep respect,

Alexander Van der Bellen

Federal President of the Republic of Austria

You just read:

From Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.