Voluntary Product Recall of Similac, Alimentum and Elecare Powder Formulas

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 22 -  

20th February, 2022

Port-of-Spain, February 20, 2022: The  Ministry of Health (MoH), via the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division (CFDD), advises the population of the voluntary recall of specified batches of Similac, Alimentum and Elecare Powder Formula from Abbottt Nutrition, an international manufacturer of baby formulas.

Although Trinidad and Tobago was not included in the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) recall notification advisory, which lists the countries where the recalled  products were imported, the Ministry of Health engaged the local distributor to conduct a reconciliation exercise (including physical stock check and review of importation invoices). This was done in recognition of the complexity of the supply chain management for such items. Arising out of this exercise, the Ministry was informed today (20th February, 2022) that a limited quantity of the recalled items were identified in the local supply. Additionally, the local distributor has also received subsequent documentation from Abbott Nutrition today, which advises of the batch number of any of the recalled products which may have entered the domestic market.

 

As a result, the CFDD advises persons who may be in possession of any of the recalled formulas, with the batch numbers listed below, to discontinue use immediately and return the product to the point of purchase, where possible.

 

Item Description

Lot Num.

Lot Num.

Lot Num.

Lot Num.

Lot Num.

Lot Num.

Lot Num.

Lot Num.

Lot Num.

Lot Num.

Lot Num.

ELECARE JR UNFL PWD

31408Z200

31408Z200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD

23439Z200

25563Z200

25563Z200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIMILAC ADVANCED PWD

26765SH00

26796SH00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIMILAC ADVANCED PWD

34818K800

35986K800

34938K800

34793K800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIMILAC FOR SPIT-UP PWD

26875K800

28026K800

29249K800

33703K800

34855K800

34854K800

36100K800

26873K800

28026K800

31502K800

 

SIMILAC PRO-ADV PWD

28008SH00

28104SH00

29222SH00

30369SH00

30306SH00

32590SH00

30362SH00

35991SH00

35991SH00

28008SH00

30305SH00

SIMILAC PRO-ADV HMO PWD

26762SH00

26764SH00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIMILAC PRO-SENS  PWD

28102SH00

28102SH10

30443SH00

31453SH00

30443SH00

31453SH00

32639SH00

35054SH00

35054SH00

29232SH00

 

SIMILAC PRO-SENS PWD

26740SH00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIMILAC PRO-TTL COMFORT

26738SH00

26738SH00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIMILAC SEN SIMPL PK LF PWD

26840SH00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIMILAC SENSITIVE PWD

32627K800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIMILAC ADVANCED PWD

28111SH00

30359SH00

30359SH00

31588SH00

31585SH00

35072SH00

28025SH00

30359SH00

35072SH00

 

 

SIMILAC ALIMENTUM PWD

24534Z260

26726Z260

27941Z260

27941Z260

30378Z200

32424Z210

34776Z200

32424Z210

 

 

 

SIMILAC PRO-TC  PWD

30304SH00

33728SH00

28096SH00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIMILAC SENS PWD

28019SH00

28019SH00

30302SH00

30449SH00

30302SH00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The recall was initiated due to the receipt of four consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport ( in the United States of America) in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured at the Sturgis, Michigan (USA) facility. This is an active investigation which is currently being conducted by USFDA and CDC and, as such, not yet completed. It should be noted that  the local distributor has advised that “no products distributed have tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport and the actions taken as solely as a precautionary measure.”

 

Early symptoms of Cronobacter sakazakii infection may include, amongst others:

 

  • Fever;
  • Poor feeding;
  • Irritability;
  • Fatigue/lethargy.

 

If your child is experiencing any of the symptoms listed above then you should notify your child’s healthcare provider and seek medical care for your child immediately. 

 

Members of the public will be notified of any new critical information and may contact the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division at 868-623-5242  or cfdd@health.gov.tt  for further information, if required.  

