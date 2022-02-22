Voluntary Product Recall of Similac, Alimentum and Elecare Powder Formulas
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 22 -
20th February, 2022
Port-of-Spain, February 20, 2022: The Ministry of Health (MoH), via the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division (CFDD), advises the population of the voluntary recall of specified batches of Similac, Alimentum and Elecare Powder Formula from Abbottt Nutrition, an international manufacturer of baby formulas.
Although Trinidad and Tobago was not included in the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) recall notification advisory, which lists the countries where the recalled products were imported, the Ministry of Health engaged the local distributor to conduct a reconciliation exercise (including physical stock check and review of importation invoices). This was done in recognition of the complexity of the supply chain management for such items. Arising out of this exercise, the Ministry was informed today (20th February, 2022) that a limited quantity of the recalled items were identified in the local supply. Additionally, the local distributor has also received subsequent documentation from Abbott Nutrition today, which advises of the batch number of any of the recalled products which may have entered the domestic market.
As a result, the CFDD advises persons who may be in possession of any of the recalled formulas, with the batch numbers listed below, to discontinue use immediately and return the product to the point of purchase, where possible.
|
Item Description
|
Lot Num.
|
Lot Num.
|
Lot Num.
|
Lot Num.
|
Lot Num.
|
Lot Num.
|
Lot Num.
|
Lot Num.
|
Lot Num.
|
Lot Num.
|
Lot Num.
|
ELECARE JR UNFL PWD
|
31408Z200
|
31408Z200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD
|
23439Z200
|
25563Z200
|
25563Z200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIMILAC ADVANCED PWD
|
26765SH00
|
26796SH00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIMILAC ADVANCED PWD
|
34818K800
|
35986K800
|
34938K800
|
34793K800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIMILAC FOR SPIT-UP PWD
|
26875K800
|
28026K800
|
29249K800
|
33703K800
|
34855K800
|
34854K800
|
36100K800
|
26873K800
|
28026K800
|
31502K800
|
|
SIMILAC PRO-ADV PWD
|
28008SH00
|
28104SH00
|
29222SH00
|
30369SH00
|
30306SH00
|
32590SH00
|
30362SH00
|
35991SH00
|
35991SH00
|
28008SH00
|
30305SH00
|
SIMILAC PRO-ADV HMO PWD
|
26762SH00
|
26764SH00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIMILAC PRO-SENS PWD
|
28102SH00
|
28102SH10
|
30443SH00
|
31453SH00
|
30443SH00
|
31453SH00
|
32639SH00
|
35054SH00
|
35054SH00
|
29232SH00
|
|
SIMILAC PRO-SENS PWD
|
26740SH00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIMILAC PRO-TTL COMFORT
|
26738SH00
|
26738SH00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIMILAC SEN SIMPL PK LF PWD
|
26840SH00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIMILAC SENSITIVE PWD
|
32627K800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIMILAC ADVANCED PWD
|
28111SH00
|
30359SH00
|
30359SH00
|
31588SH00
|
31585SH00
|
35072SH00
|
28025SH00
|
30359SH00
|
35072SH00
|
|
|
SIMILAC ALIMENTUM PWD
|
24534Z260
|
26726Z260
|
27941Z260
|
27941Z260
|
30378Z200
|
32424Z210
|
34776Z200
|
32424Z210
|
|
|
|
SIMILAC PRO-TC PWD
|
30304SH00
|
33728SH00
|
28096SH00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIMILAC SENS PWD
|
28019SH00
|
28019SH00
|
30302SH00
|
30449SH00
|
30302SH00
|
|
|
|
|
|
The recall was initiated due to the receipt of four consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport ( in the United States of America) in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured at the Sturgis, Michigan (USA) facility. This is an active investigation which is currently being conducted by USFDA and CDC and, as such, not yet completed. It should be noted that the local distributor has advised that “no products distributed have tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport and the actions taken as solely as a precautionary measure.”
Early symptoms of Cronobacter sakazakii infection may include, amongst others:
- Fever;
- Poor feeding;
- Irritability;
- Fatigue/lethargy.
If your child is experiencing any of the symptoms listed above then you should notify your child’s healthcare provider and seek medical care for your child immediately.
Members of the public will be notified of any new critical information and may contact the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division at 868-623-5242 or cfdd@health.gov.tt for further information, if required.