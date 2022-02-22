TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 22 -

20th February, 2022

Voluntary Product Recall of Similac, Alimentum and Elecare Powder Formulas

Port-of-Spain, February 20, 2022: The Ministry of Health (MoH), via the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division (CFDD), advises the population of the voluntary recall of specified batches of Similac, Alimentum and Elecare Powder Formula from Abbottt Nutrition, an international manufacturer of baby formulas.

Although Trinidad and Tobago was not included in the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) recall notification advisory, which lists the countries where the recalled products were imported, the Ministry of Health engaged the local distributor to conduct a reconciliation exercise (including physical stock check and review of importation invoices). This was done in recognition of the complexity of the supply chain management for such items. Arising out of this exercise, the Ministry was informed today (20th February, 2022) that a limited quantity of the recalled items were identified in the local supply. Additionally, the local distributor has also received subsequent documentation from Abbott Nutrition today, which advises of the batch number of any of the recalled products which may have entered the domestic market.

As a result, the CFDD advises persons who may be in possession of any of the recalled formulas, with the batch numbers listed below, to discontinue use immediately and return the product to the point of purchase, where possible.

Item Description Lot Num. Lot Num. Lot Num. Lot Num. Lot Num. Lot Num. Lot Num. Lot Num. Lot Num. Lot Num. Lot Num. ELECARE JR UNFL PWD 31408Z200 31408Z200 ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD 23439Z200 25563Z200 25563Z200 SIMILAC ADVANCED PWD 26765SH00 26796SH00 SIMILAC ADVANCED PWD 34818K800 35986K800 34938K800 34793K800 SIMILAC FOR SPIT-UP PWD 26875K800 28026K800 29249K800 33703K800 34855K800 34854K800 36100K800 26873K800 28026K800 31502K800 SIMILAC PRO-ADV PWD 28008SH00 28104SH00 29222SH00 30369SH00 30306SH00 32590SH00 30362SH00 35991SH00 35991SH00 28008SH00 30305SH00 SIMILAC PRO-ADV HMO PWD 26762SH00 26764SH00 SIMILAC PRO-SENS PWD 28102SH00 28102SH10 30443SH00 31453SH00 30443SH00 31453SH00 32639SH00 35054SH00 35054SH00 29232SH00 SIMILAC PRO-SENS PWD 26740SH00 SIMILAC PRO-TTL COMFORT 26738SH00 26738SH00 SIMILAC SEN SIMPL PK LF PWD 26840SH00 SIMILAC SENSITIVE PWD 32627K800 SIMILAC ADVANCED PWD 28111SH00 30359SH00 30359SH00 31588SH00 31585SH00 35072SH00 28025SH00 30359SH00 35072SH00 SIMILAC ALIMENTUM PWD 24534Z260 26726Z260 27941Z260 27941Z260 30378Z200 32424Z210 34776Z200 32424Z210 SIMILAC PRO-TC PWD 30304SH00 33728SH00 28096SH00 SIMILAC SENS PWD 28019SH00 28019SH00 30302SH00 30449SH00 30302SH00

The recall was initiated due to the receipt of four consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport ( in the United States of America) in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured at the Sturgis, Michigan (USA) facility. This is an active investigation which is currently being conducted by USFDA and CDC and, as such, not yet completed. It should be noted that the local distributor has advised that “no products distributed have tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport and the actions taken as solely as a precautionary measure.”

Early symptoms of Cronobacter sakazakii infection may include, amongst others:

Fever;

Poor feeding;

Irritability;

Fatigue/lethargy.

If your child is experiencing any of the symptoms listed above then you should notify your child’s healthcare provider and seek medical care for your child immediately.

Members of the public will be notified of any new critical information and may contact the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division at 868-623-5242 or cfdd@health.gov.tt for further information, if required.